FEBRUARY 2017

AMEND, DON’T END

Rallies Across Country Draw Thousands

OBITUARY: NYPD Detective Steven McDonald Dies

 

DUAL ELIGIBLE: FIDA Extended Two Years

 

EEOC RULES: Feds To Increase Employment Of PWDs

 

ACCESS MANDATES: Guidelines Address Multiple Accessibility Issues

 

FCC ON TTY:  Outdated System To Be Replaced By Real-Time Text

 

SPORTS: Running & Hockey

 

SENATE URGED TO ACT: Make Speech Device Provision Permanent

 
 

