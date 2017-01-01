AMEND, DON’T END Rallies Across Country Draw Thousands

OBITUARY: NYPD Detective Steven McDonald Dies DUAL ELIGIBLE: FIDA Extended Two Years EEOC RULES: Feds To Increase Employment Of PWDs ACCESS MANDATES: Guidelines Address Multiple Accessibility Issues FCC ON TTY: Outdated System To Be Replaced By Real-Time Text SPORTS: Running & Hockey SENATE URGED TO ACT: Make Speech Device Provision Permanent

