JANUARY 2017
ACHIEVEMENTS HONORED
Kemp Presents Ten Leaders With Viscardi Awards
SEE THESE STORIES AND MORE in this edition of Able
Post-Election Survey Voters’ Experiences And Responses
Wage Increase NYS OKs Higher Wages For PCAs
Law For Vets’ Autos Mobility Safety Act Sets Standards
N.Y. At Top of List First in Nonprofit Orgs. and Jobs
Bullying Research Shows Still A Problem Among Students
Free Cab Rides Hempstead Program Extended to Include PWDs
New Housing De Blasio Planning Permanent Supportive Units
Mental Health Initiative On-Site Therapy Now Provided In Homes and Centers
