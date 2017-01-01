FEBRUARY 2017
AMEND, DON’T END
Rallies Across Country Draw Thousands
OBITUARY: NYPD Detective Steven McDonald Dies
DUAL ELIGIBLE: FIDA Extended Two Years
EEOC RULES: Feds To Increase Employment Of PWDs
ACCESS MANDATES: Guidelines Address Multiple Accessibility Issues
FCC ON TTY: Outdated System To Be Replaced By Real-Time Text
SPORTS: Running & Hockey
SENATE URGED TO ACT: Make Speech Device Provision Permanent
