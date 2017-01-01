Get Adobe Flash player

Affordable Housing

Affordable Housing
JANUARY 2017

ACHIEVEMENTS HONORED

Kemp Presents Ten Leaders With Viscardi Awards

Post-Election Survey Voters’ Experiences And Responses

 

Wage Increase NYS OKs Higher Wages For PCAs

 

Law For Vets’ Autos Mobility Safety Act Sets Standards

 

N.Y. At Top of List First in Nonprofit Orgs. and Jobs

 

Bullying Research Shows Still A Problem Among Students

 

Free Cab Rides Hempstead Program Extended to Include PWDs

 

New Housing De Blasio Planning Permanent Supportive Units

 

Mental Health Initiative On-Site Therapy Now Provided In Homes and Centers

 

